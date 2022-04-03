RAIL passengers have to cope with a severely reduced service between York and Scarborough today and for several weekends to come because of strike action by the RMT union.
Transpennine Express is running to a "strike" timetable which it expects to run every Sunday from now until after the Jubilee weekend.
The first coastbound service normally leaves York at 9am on Sunday. Today it will leave at 10.47am.
Thereafter, there will only be trains at 1pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5.35pm with the last train for Scarborough leaving at 8.17pm.
Normally, there is an hourly service eastbound between 9am and 10pm.
Today’s first train to York leaves Scarborough at 12.32 pm. Thereafter there will only be trains leaving at 2.33pm, 4.32pm, 5.32 and 6.33pm and the last train will leave at 9.34pm.
Normally, there is an hourly service from Scarborough to York between 8.35 am and 9.34 pm.
The union has warned it plans to take action every Sunday from now until June 5 with additional strikes on bank holiday weekends including Saturday April 16, Saturday April 30 and Saturday June 4.
