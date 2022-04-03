POLICE and firefighters are investigating a fire in which a woman died last night.
The blaze in a North Yorkshire village broke out late last evening.
Neighbours alerted the emergency services at 10.09pm.
Firefighters from four fire stations, police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service answered the 999 call.
Despite all firefighters and paramedics could do, a woman in the house died at the scene. She was in her late sixties.
The cause of the fire has yet to be established. Both the fire service and the police are working on the case.
Police are urging anyone with information that could help with the inquiry to contact them.
Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Boroughbridge fought the fire in Brearton between Harrogate and Ripon.
The living room, hallway and front of the property were devastated by the blaze last night.
The rest of the building suffered smoke damage.
No-one apart from the deceased woman was in the house and no neighbouring properties were damaged.
Police are supporting her family.
If you can help the emergency services establish what happened, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12220056029 when providing details.
