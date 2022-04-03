Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed part of a village house.

The living room, hallway and front of the property in Brearton between Harrogate and Ripon were devastated by the blaze last night.

The rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

Fire crews from Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Boroughbridge fought the fire, which started shortly after 10pm.

As of this morning, they have yet to establish the cause.