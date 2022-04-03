A YOUNG woman has died after her car and a green tractor and trailer collided north of York, police have revealed.

The 18-year-old was driving a grey Fiat 500 along the A6055 when the collision occurred.

She died at the scene, despite paramedics doing their best to save her life.

A North Yorkshire Police said: "We're not able to release her name at this time, and we ask that her family’s privacy is respected."

The driver of the tractor was badly shaken by the collision near the entrance to Holtby Hall near Leeming Bar at 3.36pm on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services worked at the scene and carried out forensic work.

The woman was driving south and the tractor was heading north.

Police are appealing for help in establishing the full circumstances of the collision.

They want any motorists who were in the scene with dash-cam footage or who saw the collision and anyone else with information about what happened to contact them by ringing 101, selecting option 2 and asking for the major collision investigation team. The team can also be contacted by email on mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12220055178 when providing details.