With Easter getting closer, you might be wondering how you can treat yourself or loved ones.

As a tradition, lots of chocolate is consumed on these days and we’re not complaining.

Each year there seems to be even more chocolate on offer in the shops and you can grab it well in advance of the celebrations.

Or you can take it to the next level this year and have a go at making your own Easter eggs.

Chocolate eggs made with Lakeland's Easter Egg Moulds (Lakeland)

Lakeland is giving its customers the chance to get creative this Easter with its Easter Egg Moulds.

Not only can you make a large hollow chocolate egg with the set, but you can also make solid mini eggs.

Make your own Easter eggs at home

The set includes two moulds which will help you make a large chocolate egg and there’s four moulds so you can make 36 mini eggs.

Whether you want to make treasure hunts that more fun or experiment with different designs, these Easter Egg Moulds could be the ideal tool.

A decorated Easter egg, made using Lakeland's Easter Egg Moulds (Lakeland)

For just £4.99, you could have hours of fun making delicious chocolate eggs, perfect for treating yourself or gifting to those around you.

If you’d like some inspiration, you can follow this Chocolate Egg Nests recipe or learn how to temper chocolate via the Lakeland blog website.

The set of Easter Egg Moulds is available to buy via the Lakeland website.