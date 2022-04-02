A nationwide hunt is underway for a man who fled after North Yorkshire Police found a sawn-off shotgun and hard drugs.
Stephen Robert Howard, 31, is wanted following an intensive police operation last week to crackdown on drug dealing in the country.
Officers seized a large amount of Class A drugs from a car heading towards Whitby.
They then carried out several search warrants at homes in the seaside town and found the sawn-off shotgun.
Police are currently searching Whitby for Howard, but say he may also have fled by train to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands or Leeds.
British Transport Police, Police Scotland and West Yorkshire Police have joined in the search and Howard has been circulated as wanted to police forces across the country.
Howard is white, 5ft 8in tall, with short brown hair, green eyes, medium build, and he usually has a trimmed beard.
Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts or possible sightings of a man matching his description, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12220051395 when providing information.
