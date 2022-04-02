POLICE have stopped 70 vehicles in a multi-force crackdown on rural crime in North Yorkshire.
The county's officers worked alongside officers from six other forces in one of North Yorkshire's biggest intensive operations against those who prey on countryside residents and businesses.
The crackdown, which was part of the North Yorkshire force's ongoing Operation Checkpoint, resulted in several drug seizures and arrests.
Sergeant Mark Earnshaw, of North Yorkshire Police's rural task force, said: “By forces working together like this, we can really strengthen our approach to tackling rural crime.
“By sharing intelligence and resources, along with the invaluable information received from members of the public, targeted and robust operations like this continue to drive fantastic results.
“We hope this sends a strong message that rural crime is something we will not sit back and let happen – we will continue with a real focussed effort to target those criminals who undertake this type of crime.”
The crackdown was carried out on the night between Wednesday night and Friday morning.
For it, North Yorkshire Police were joined by officers from Northumbria Police, Durham Constabulary, Cleveland Police, Cumbria Constabulary, Lancashire Constabulary and West Yorkshire Police.
Operation Checkpoint is the biggest police operation in the country against rural crime. North Yorkshire Police have to police England's largest county by area, most of which is rural.
