LIVE BLOG: Bromley v York City
- York City are just 90 minutes away from Wembley as they visit Bromley in the semi-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy. Can they upset another Vanarama National League club? Live updates from 3pm.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.