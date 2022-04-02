Armoured vehicles rolled through York city centre today - to the delight of shoppers and tourists.

The two Jackal vehicles were there with the full approval of the Lord Mayor and the City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police cleared the way for them through the busy shopping streets.

The Queen's Own Yeomanry brought the tanks with them as they exercised the Freedom of the City.

The parade in bright sunshine had had to be postponed twice for various reasons and was the first since the pandemic.

Hundreds of people watched in Duncombe Place as the Army Reservist unit and its association paraded before the Lord Mayor, Cllr Chris Chadwick, who made a welcoming speech.

He was accompanied by the entire Civic Party and other local and military dignitaries.

The soldiers then marched down Blake Street, along Parliament Street, down High Ousegate, along Coney Street, past the Mansion House and back to Minster Yard.

Members of the public lined the route with smiles and mobile phones busy capturing the moment.

Three officers on horseback and a military band led the way, followed by the unit with bayonets fixed in full formal uniform.

The unit's association wearing bowler hats came next, followed by the two Jackals making up the rear.

See a video of the parade here

The Queen's Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve specialising in light armoured reconnaissance in front of the rest of the army, gathering intelligence on the enemy and the environment.

It has held the Freedom of the City of York since 2009 and has bases in the city, Newcastle and elsewhere in the North.