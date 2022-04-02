Clifford's Tower has reopened to the public for the first time since before the pandemic.
At least 2,000 people are expected to visit the transformed castle of York today with another 2,000 tomorrow.
Since it closed in early 2020, it has undergone a £5 million conservation project.
The opinion of the first people through the doors: "Wow" and "Absolutely fantastic".
The views from the top are even better than before as the new roof deck is higher than the wall walk.
