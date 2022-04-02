Three teenage girls have been arrested after two police officers were injured.

The youngest girl is 13, the oldest is 15.

One PCSO has a broken nose and another was also taken to hospital with face injuries following a violent incident yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage to help in their inquiries.

Were you in McDonald’s in Harrogate this evening when this took place? 👇

We’re appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage after two of our PCSOs were left seriously injured following an attack in Harrogate this evening.

At around 7pm, two PCSOs from our Neighbourhood Policing Team in Harrogate attended McDonald's on Cambridge Street following reports that a group of teenagers had entered the restaurant.

They had already been banned and given a Dispersal Notice not to enter the area due to their anti-social behaviour earlier in the evening.

The group refused to leave when asked by the PCSOs and an altercation took place.

During the incident, one of the PCSOs sustained a suspected broken nose and the other suffered tissue damage to the cheek. Both currently remain in hospital for treatment and appropriate support has been put in place with regard to their welfare.

Three girls, aged 13, 14 and 15-years-old, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody for questioning.

Neighbourhood Delivery Inspector Phoebe Southall said:

"No one deserves to go to work and be assaulted, especially as they work to protect the public and keep our communities safe. It is not just ‘part of the job’ and we will investigate any incidents of violence towards our staff thoroughly.

“We would urge anyone who either witnessed the attack or has any information or mobile phone footage that may have captured something to please get in touch.”

If you can assist the investigation, please email investigationhubcounty@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Please quote reference number 12220055279 when providing information.