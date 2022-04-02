I'VE BEEN reading about the rise in so-called 'plantfluencers' - people who post pictures of their pot plants on social media, showing off their Swiss cheese plants, peace lilies, and orchids.
I bet none of them as green-fingered as my friend and neighbour Betty, soon to be 93, who can turn any scrap of vegetation into a specimen worthy of the Chelsea Flower Show.
Take a look at this amaryllis. She could teach these plantfluencers a thing or two.
