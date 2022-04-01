Police are urgently trying to find this man in connection with an incident during which a house was damaged.
Henry Brazil, 40, is believed to be driving a blue VW Golf car registration number LD57 UKW.
He is wanted in connection with a violent incident on Church Lane, Wheldrake, at about 7pm on Sunday, during which people were threatened and a house damaged.
He is white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and he usually has a trimmed beard.
Anyone with information about Brazil’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Sunday are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12220052576 when providing details.
As well as York, he has links to Selby, South Yorkshire, Manchester, the Lancashire coast, Birmingham and the West Midlands area and Gloucestershire.
