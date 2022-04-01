YORK Futsal beat Derby Futsal 6-4 to go first in the National Futsal Series Tier 2 North with three games left of the season.

Stakes were high for the game at the University of York Sports Centre as both sides have been chasing the title for much of the season.

The game started fairly slow and fairly even, with both teams enjoying possession but failing to create many chances.

The visiting Derby were first to strike when Liam Hunt drove a strike from the right through the legs of York goalkeeper Alex Johns.

York remained strong after conceding and were able to equalise just four minutes later courtesy of a Jed Devine goal.

The hosts grew into the game as it went, gradually learning to better cope with Derby’s attack.

The lead would soon be taken by York. Thiago Bucci saw a shot saved but the rebound was turned in by Jacob Wilson.

The visitors continued their attempts at attacking through long balls, but York were able to score a third after 18 minutes thanks to George Smith.

The Vikings entered the half-time break leading 3-1 and though they were trailing, Derby didn’t chance their tactical approach.

In fact, they would score first in the second half, much against the run of play, when Jordan Riley made the score 3-2.

After this, York took control of the game. Derby struggled to create much more after their goal and Patrick Pina slotted away York’s fourth goal, finding himself at the end of a brilliant, passing team move.

Jed Devine would score a thunderous fifth for the Vikings not long after to make the game 5-2 in favour of York.

After this, Derby launched a valiant press which worked overwhelmingly in their favour.

York were pressurised and Jamie Gregory and Vlitas Jelinskas were able to score for Derby, making the score 5-4 with five minutes remaining.

Once more, York kept their composure and would profit from such resolution.

Bucci covered much of the court as he charged towards goal before slotting his effort into the goal, making it 6-4 and sending York to the top of the league with three games left.