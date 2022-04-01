A YORK schoolboy recently placed in the top three of a prestigious running competition representing his country.
Isaac Stabler, who attends All Saints Upper School, represented England at the recent SIAB Cross Country International competition at Pembrey Country Park.
The competition sees school teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales go against each other.
Stabler placed third in the Junior Boys Race with a time of 14 minutes and 14 seconds, behind Jake Mayburgh, with a time of 14 minutes and 12 seconds and winner Alex Lennon, who finished the race in 14 minutes and six seconds.
Stabler also recently represented Yorkshire when he and other pupils from All Saints Upper School competed in the English Schools Cross Country National Finals Competition.
He, as well as Amy Kennedy, Josh Sandwell, Lucas Stabler and Ed Brown first came through the city round before finishing in the top eight of the North Yorkshire qualification round, each race having 300 participants.
Isaac Stabler finished fourth in the Junior Boys Race, with a time of 13 minutes and 27 seconds.
Josh Sandwell competed in the same race and with a time of 14 minutes and 48 seconds, came 109th.
In the Inter Girls race, student Amy Kennedy placed 81st with a time of 15 minutes and 19 seconds.
Lucas Stabler ran in the Inter Boys race and finished 66th, running the race in 20 minutes and 59 seconds.
Ed Brown came 196th in the Senior Boys race, with a time of 26 minutes and 54 seconds.
