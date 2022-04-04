YORK City Football Club has completed its sale of Bootham Crescent to Persimmon Homes.

The club's home for nearly 90 years - until its move to the new LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross - will now be re-developed with 93 new homes.

Persimmon said work would commence shortly on clearing the dormant 4.25 acre brownfield site, where York City played from 1932 until 2020.

A spokesman said its plans would see the history of the ground preserved for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

"Both residents and wider public will be able to reflect on the history of the ground with the creation of a memorial garden incorporating a section of terracing from the old Popular Stand," he said.

"The centre circle of the pitch will also be retained within a large open space accessible to the public.

"In addition to preserving the legacy of the football ground, Persimmon Homes is investing almost £200,000 in sustainable travel, sports infrastructure and education including £100,000 to fund extra school places."

The spokesman added that 19 of the new properties would be transferred to a housing association, including houses to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said he was delighted to have completed the purchase of a place with such a long and rich cultural heritage.

“We’d like to thank the football club and City of York Council for working with us over the years to help make the sale as smooth as possible and enable the football club to make the successful transition to the new community stadium," he said.

“The preservation of the ground’s history is absolutely central to our redevelopment plans to provide a fitting and lasting legacy that fans, residents and the wider public can enjoy.

“As the new custodians of the site, preserving its heritage in a way that the community can be proud is of vital importance and we are excited to start work on bringing these plans to life.

“Both the club and fans have played an important role in helping finalise these exciting legacy plans and we will be providing updates on these in the coming months.”