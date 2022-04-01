A ROAD is closed and emergency services are on the scene after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A6055 in Little Holtby near Northallerton.
The road is closed between junctions 51 and 52.
A police spokesman said: "Diversions are likely to be in place for some time to enable us and our emergency services colleagues to respond so please use alternative routes."
There's queueing traffic due to an accident at the Holtby Park turn off and it's affecting traffic between Leeming Bar and Catterick.
