COUNCILLORS have spoken of their 'disgust and embarrassment' over a extraordinary meeting last night (Thursday).

The meeting was described by one member as on par with the infamous online meeting of Handforth Parish Council in Cheshire last year.

The extraordinary meeting was called to consider the Pay Policy Statement for council officers, however members of the Conservative Group walked out before the vote was made.

The purpose of the meeting was explained by the Chair Cllr Janet Frank, and the motion to accept the pay awards of officers proposed by Cllr Di Keal and seconded by Cllr Lindsay Burr.

Following questions, the motion was taken to the vote, however Conservative Cllr Will Oxley, then attempted to ask a question but accepted he was too late.

The Chair 'went to the vote' in the usual way and as voting began, without contributing a single word to the meeting that he had insisted upon, Conservative Group leader Cllr Keane Duncan got up and walked out of the room along with, Cllrs Cleary, Docwra, Graham and Oxley.

Cllr Simon Thackery said he had never seen anything like it.

"It was rude, disrespectful behaviour by members of this council.

"These councillors should be severely reprimanded and stand up in public to apologies to members of the council and members of the public who witnessed this."

Cllr Steve Mason said: "This has been a disgraceful waste of time and effort as well as wasting tax-payers money. Someone is clearly responsible for calling this unnecessary and silly meeting."

Cllr Di Keal said she had never been so embarrassed by her fellow members.

“It was shameful behaviour in view of most fellow members and those members of the public watching by the leader of the Conservative group who effectively made this meeting happen.

"It was also disrespectful to our incredibly hard-working officers after all they have been through over the past 18 months and are now working hard on local government reorganisation."

Cllr Mike Potter said: "It was disgusting, disgraceful, disrespectful behaviour and a waste of tax-payers money."

The meeting was concluded by Cllr Anthony Riby who refereed to the Handforth Parish Council which went viral last year.

"Unfortunately I don't have the technical ability to it but I will happily pay for the electricity for someone to do it for me and get us all on TV."

A Ryedale District Council spokesperson, in response to the Extraordinary Full Council Meeting held on 31/03/22, said: "Ryedale District Council held an extraordinary meeting to consider the Pay Policy Statement on 31 March.

"Elected Members had a full opportunity to ask questions and then debate the policy - they voted on the Statement and approved it."

To view the meeting go to https://event.sparq.me.uk/ryedale-district-council-31st-march/