Amazon Prime Video is looking for contestants for its upcoming competition show based on the James Bond franchise.

The eight-part series, titled 007's Road to a Million, is the first TV show to come from the James Bond brand, with franchise bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson on board to produce alongside MGM Television.

As reported by the Radio Times, the series will be a game show with a global adventure spin to it.

Casting for the show is currently underway, with Prime Video asking for contestants who'll be competing for a £1 million prize.

The show will be filmed at various locations that feature in the Bond films, with the challenges testing the contestants' intelligence and endurance through physical obstacles and questions.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in his final appearance as the character in No Time to Die (PA)

On the application page, it says: "We're looking for teams of two to take on this exciting mission, jet setting across the globe, facing challenges and using general knowledge for your chance to win the cash."

If you want to apply to take part in the series, you can do so at the Short Audition website.

James Bond himself is not set to take part in any series on Amazon Prime despite MGM being bought by the company, and will instead remain in films.

Producer Michael G.Wilson said in an interview with The Wrap last year: "From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought – it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director."