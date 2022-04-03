A huge number of TV shows and films will be leaving the streaming service Netflix in April.
Whilst the service has a huge library of content, you may want to make a note of what is leaving soon if you did want to catch if before it moves on.
For example, all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation will be going, as well as six season of Dawson's Creek.
READ MORE: Netflix announces immediate price hike for all customers - how much it will cost?
Meanwhile, classic films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Leon: The Professional, Moneyball, Clueless, and The Artist will be departing.
Many new shows and films will be coming onto the site in the same month to make up for losses in programmes, including the final series of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.
Here's a full list of what is leaving Netflix each day in April.
What films and TV shows are leaving Netflix in April 2022?
April 1
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- Alleycats (2016)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
- American Girl: Grace Stirs Up (2015)
- Annie (1982)
- Arrival (2016)
- Atonement (2007)
- Baaria (2009)
- Battle: Los Angeles (2011)
- Bee Movie (2007)
- Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
- Beneath (2013)
- The Borrowers (2011)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Boy (2015)
- The Bronze (2015)
- Carlito’s Way (1993)
- Clarence (3 Seasons)
- Clueless (1995)
- Curve (2015)
- Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Deuces (2016)
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Effie Gray (2014)
- Elaan (1971)
- Elsewhere (2020)
- Empire State (2013)
- Fangbone (1 Season)
- Fighting (2009)
- The Final Girls (2015)
- Five Nights in Maine (2015)
- Flight (2012)
- The Flintstones (1994)
- Flushed Away (2006)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Haunting (1999)
- The Hitcher (2007)
- Hope Springs (2012)
- Hot Fuzz (2007)
- Inside I’m Dancing (2004)
- The Invention of Lying (2009)
- Jagat (2015)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- Katt Williams: American Hustle (2007)
- Keith Lemon: The Film (2012)
- Kicko & Super Speedo (2018)
- Kidulthood (2006)
- Kiss & Cry (2017)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- The Land Before Time 2: Thee Great Valley Adventure (1994)
- Liar Liar (1997)
- Life 2.0 (2010)
- Loaded (2017)
- Madagascar 3: Europes Most Wanted (2012)
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014)
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Calcos (2014)
- Metro (2016)
- Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)
- Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- One-Punch Man (1 Season)
- Outcast (2014)
- People Places Things (2015)
- Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017)
- Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)
- Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon (3 Seasons)
- Pokemon: Indigo League (1 Season)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015)
- Red Heat (1988)
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot (2015)
- Salaakhen (1975)
- Scary Movie 3 (2003)
- Schindler’s List (1993)
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Shrek the Musical (2013)
- Sixty Six (2006)
- Sleepers (1996)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- Steven Universe (2 Seasons)
- Storks (2016)
- The Strangers (2008)
- The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- The Terminal (2004)
- This Is the End (2013)
- Thunderbirds (2004)
- The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009)
- Twister (1996)
- Unbroken (2014)
- White House Down (2013)
- Wild Bill (2011)
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019)
- Yanik Koza (2005)
April 2
- Aliens (1 Season)
- Carlo & Malik (1 Season)
- We Love Moses (2016)
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019)
April 3
- Tango (2018)
April 5
- Dark Light (2019)
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story (2018)
April 7
- The Rest Of Us (2020)
April 8
- The Lighthouse (2019)
April 9
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
- House of the Witch (2017)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
April 11
- Shazam! (2019)
April 12
- Macho (2016)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Shrek the Third (2007)
April 13
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
April 14
- Rust Creek (2018)
- We Are Family (2016)
April 15
- Asoka (2011)
- Babylon (1980)
- Before the Summer (2016)
- Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys (2016)
- Bibi and Tina (2014)
- Bibi and TTine 2 (2014)
- Bittersweet (2010)
- Bollywood Calling (2001)
- Boushkash (2008)
- Congratulations (2009)
- The Dealer (2010)
- Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005)
- Fasel W Na’oud (2012)
- Four Minutes (2006)
- From A to B (2014)
- Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003)
- The International Player (2009)
- Jhankaar Beats (2003)
- Lembi 8 Giga (2010)
- Mumbai Matinee (2003)
- One 2 Ka 4 (2001)
- The Promise (2008)
- Rainbow Jelly (2018)
- Shabd (2005)
- She Made Me a Criminal (2006)
- Shortcut Safari (2016)
- The Wedding Day (2016)
April 16
- Crawl (2019)
- Last Christmas (2019)
- Luce (2019)
- Time Trap (2017)
April 17
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 18th
- Light in the Dark (2019)
- Official Secrets (2019)
- The Chalet (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal
April 19
- A Plastic Ocean (2016)
- KO One (2005)
- My Dear Boy (2017)
- April 20th
- The Death of Stalin (2017)
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
- ROAD TO NINJA: NARUTO THE MOVIE (2012)
- The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014)
April 21
- The First Wives Club (1996)
April 22
- Jackie (2016)
- The Set Up (2019)
April 25
- Head Full of Honey (2018)
April 26
- Clean with Passion for Now (2019)
April 27
- 5Gang (2019)
- The Lift Boy (2020)
- Mar de Plastico (2017)
April 28
- Jumping Girl (2015)
- President (2010)
- What in the World Happened? (2015)
April 30
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Dear John
- First Knight
- Léon: The Professional
- Moneyball
- Snakes on a Plane
- Snatch
- Stripes
- Superman Returns
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Town
