MITCH HANCOX has described York City's Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final at Bromley (3pm) as a "free hit".

Hancox, who can play in midfield or at fullback, joined York on loan from Hereford in October.

He has scored six goals in his 20 games so far as a City player and is looking ahead to his side’s upcoming test.

City are hoping to make their fourth FA Trophy final but in order to do so, they will need to first beat the test of National League side Bromley.

“I know from playing against them over previous years," said Hancox.

"They’re a tough team, they’re well organised and have some good players, especially in their forward areas.

“We’ve got nothing to lose, we’ll go down there and hopefully have a good game and come away with the result.”

When asked if City can really have nothing to lose when competing in a semi-final, Hancox said: “Of course we haven’t, at the end of the day they’re in the league above, they’re 20, or 30, places higher than us.

"We’ve got nothing to lose, it’s a free hit for us, there’s no pressure whatsoever.”

The upcoming game for York takes place after a week in which they did not play a mid-week match.

“Yes and no.” said Hancox, discussing the break. “The games keep coming thick and fast, which is nice, but I think the lads needed a few days, that little bit of rest to get that recovery in the legs.

“Obviously, we have a big five, six, seven weeks, so hopefully we can go forward now," added Hancox.

“I think because we’ve had a lot of games recently it’s just recover, repair, prepare for the games. For me, it’s just a normal game.”

A victory for York ensures a place in the final and a visit to Wembley in order to play it.

“It’d be great, obviously I’ve been there before playing against York for Macclesfield," said Hancox.

“I think it’s a great boost for the club. Not many players get to play there in their career.

“It’s coincided, doing well in the league, doing well in the cup. It improves the momentum to keep going. If we can get a win, it’ll be a great boost.”