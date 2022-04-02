AN “eyesore” pub in a Yorkshire village should be knocked down to make way for much-needed housing, according to a local councillor.

The Royal Oak Inn, in the village of Hirst Courtney, has been closed since 2015, according to a planning application submitted to Selby District Council by Thomas Devanny.

He is proposing to build nine homes on the site in Main Street, but council officers are recommending his application is refused.

They say not enough evidence has been provided to show that the building could not be retained as an asset for the community and that the development would be inconsistent with the character of the village.

But Camblesforth and Carlton ward councillor Mike Jordan urged councillors on the planning committee to listen to the wishes of Hirst Courtney Parish Council, which backs the homes plan.

He said: “The pub has been shut for a long time and the parish is absolutely desperate for it.

“There is a serious need for more housing generally in the area and this will provide CIL (community infrastructure levy) money for the parish council.”

Conservative Cllr Jordan said the pub was just not viable, particularly when The Sloop Inn, in Temple Hirst, is less than a 10 minute walk away.

Cllr Jordan added: “It was a lovely, big pub but it needs this planning application.

"Then the whole area will be tidied up – it’s a lovely village, but this is an eyesore.

“The village unfortunately has suffered severely during the flooding and it’s coming back from that.

"There has been a lot of money spent on renovation of properties, but this is the thing that lets the village down.”

According to the council report, the plans would lead to the loss of a community facility and there has not been enough evidence submitted to show that it could not be used for another purpose, such as a shop or community hall.

The report states: “The planning statement states that a three year marketing campaign has been undertaken.

“Only a marketing brochure has however been provided, with no details of where the property has been advertised, or for how long, or any details of any offers or interest has been included.

“It is not considered that the submission provides the relevant level of information or a suitable level of marketing to state that a community use would not be viable.”

Councillors on the planning committee will vote on the proposals - and decide the fate of the Royal Oak Inn - on Wednesday, April 6.