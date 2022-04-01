YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by 35 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 35, taking it to 925.1 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 224 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 62,004.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by three, taking it to 926.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 680 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 177,315.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 906.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 388 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 100,585.
