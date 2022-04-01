A MAN has been arrested in connection with a knife point robbery in a shop.
A man entered the Manor Road Stores in Scarborough and pointed a knife at the shop worker and demanded she open the till.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30, at 5.15pm.
North Yorkshire Police arrested a man, 28, on suspicion of the robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
The man remains in police custody for questioning.
Detectives have thanked everyone who has called in with information so far to support the investigation, including the female who entered the store shortly after the robbery, who they wanted to speak to.
If anyone has any further information that could help the force’s investigation, please email cidscarborough&ryedale@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12220053997.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
