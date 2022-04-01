A YORK man has been recalled to prison after less than a month since his release.
Joseph Sandford, 33, York, has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions since being released less than a month ago.
Sandford had originally been jailed for theft.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about his whereabouts, to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch with information.
Officers believe that he may be in Leeds, possibly the city centre, Armley or Beeston, or York.
If you see him, or have any info about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220049712.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.
