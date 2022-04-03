APRIL 1977, the entire length of York’s city walls near Walmgate Bar had been covered in a yellow bloom, as masses of daffodils heralded the start of spring.
According to our archives, the first bulbs were planted as long ago as 1949, when youth organisations donated 18,000 bulbs to the city.
Then, in 1968, the Parks Superintendent at the time, Mr Eric Shirley, had expressed his ultimate ambition to go right around the walls by planting a further 14,000 bulbs between Fishergate Postern and Walmgate.
In 1973, more bulbs had been added to the collection.
Speaking to a reporter, Mr John Postlethwaite, York Parks Manager, expressed that there was still an area around Peasholme Green that was not as thickly planted as the rest. “Every year, we plant ten to twelve hundred bulbs around the walls to keep the stocks up, and it’s very rewarding when they come into bloom,” he said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.