YORK City will look to advance to their fourth ever FA Trophy final when they travel to Bromley on Saturday (3pm).

City were drawn away to the Hayes Lane side after beating Dagenham and Redbridge on penalties in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Since their semi-final opponent was announced, York’s league form has stagnated somewhat, having won only once since their triumph at Dagenham in a run of form that is a stark contrast to their previous 13-game unbeaten run.

Though Bromley have only lost three home games this season, they are also struggling domestically.

Whilst it seemed that they would be almost certain for promotion earlier in the season, no wins in eight games has seen them slip to 10th and fall further from the playoff picture.

They have lost to the likes of Weymouth, Yeovil Town and Torquay United in their recent poor run of form.

Bromley will no doubt look to top scorer Michael Cheek in their mission to reach their second ever FA Trophy final.

Cheek has scored 18 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season and recently played for the England C team.

City and Bromley have played each other twice in recent history, with Bromley emerging the victor in both games. York were unable to score in either match, an unfortunate record they will no doubt hope to change.

As well as the aforementioned Dagenham, City have beaten Blyth Spartans, Matlock Town, Slough Town and Morpeth Town on their way to the semi-finals.

Bromley, meanwhile, have overcome Dover Athletic, Aldershot Town, Tonbridge and Solihull Moors.

The Ministermen are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, with opponents Bromley and other semi-finalists Wrexham and Stockport County all seeded in the National League.

The winner of the game will advance to the FA Trophy final, to be played at Wembley on May 22.