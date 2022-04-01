A BRICK was thrown through a front glass window.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a criminal damage incident which took place in Richmond.
A brick was thrown at a PVC front door on Norman Square between 8pm and 10pm on Sunday, March 27.
It caused damage to the double-glazed frosted glass.
Anyone with information, or private CCTV or doorbell footag,e that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Smith.
You can also email michael.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220052521.
