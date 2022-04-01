SPRING has arrived and love is in the air.

Well that's certainly the case for these two love birds!

Carl Render Lockhart from our Press Camera Club caught this intimate moment of two Robins setting up a love match.

In his first post in the group, Carl shared a set of extraordinary photos and said: "Yesterday I experienced the 'courtship ritual' of these Robins. The male brings food for the female then feeds her, so that she is ready for producing her eggs. Love spring time!"

Love birds - Robins start their courtship ritual

