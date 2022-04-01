A LEVEL crossing will be closed while rail engineers carry out maintenance work.

Wigginton Road level crossing will be closed from 11.35pm on Monday, April 11 until 5.55am the next day. The crossing may reopen sooner if works are completed earlier.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, with traffic signs and barriers in place throughout.

The diversion will be via Haxby Road and the outer ring road.