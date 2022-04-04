GERALD the Bengal cat, who became world famous as York’s ‘Minster cat’, will be remembered in a new portrait by a Yorkshire-based artist.

The portrait, by Huddersfield artist Rob Martin, was unveiled at the York Gin shop in York station on Thursday, March 31.

The York Gin team posed for pictures with the new painting, which is on display on the shop’s wall.

This isn’t the first memorial piece created in memory of Gerald - as a special sculpture of the Bengal cat was crafted last year.

Gerald, who moved to the city with his owner Justine Spencer in 2017, was sadly found dead outside St Michael le Belfrey Church, next to the Minster, at the end of August 2020 - but it’s not known how he died. A few days after Gerald’s death, the Minster bells chimed in his memory - and the Dean of York even gave permission for the cat to be buried in Dean’s Park.

In the hours that followed the announcement of his death, Justine who lives near the famous cathedral, received messages from people across the globe and a campaign to immortalise him followed.

Hundreds of pounds were raised for the new statue of Gerald and sculptor, Anthony Bartyla, founder of The Raven And The Hare Stone Carving in York, was appointed.

Anthony studied photographs and learned about the way Bengal cats move and walk, then created a clay model of Gerald. Anthony’s friend Mike Marley, a member of the Press Camera Club, photographed him at work.

Once completed, the statue was unveiled by acting legend, Mark Addy, in April 2021 outside the Cat Gallery in the city, which Justine described as a “special” moment for everyone.

York-born acting talent Mr Addy addressed those watching the unveiling with the words: “It’s my great pleasure to unveil Gerald. I’ve not seen him, very few people have.”

In December last year, a calendar featuring photos of Gerald went on sale to raise money for York Rescue Boat, for which Justine is a volunteer. The calendar is packed with images of Gerald doing what he did best – roaming around the Minster and occasionally having a quiet snooze.

The photos were taken by Justine’s friend Charley Harrington, an NHS worker and amateur photographer, who met Gerald late one night when returning from a night shift.

Describing Gerald’s nature after his death, Justine said: “From Gerald, I learnt that he had this sixth sense or special ability but he would certainly be down to people that needed him at any given time.

“I’ve been told lots of stories in lockdown when people were depressed he would help them by being there and stopping them being alone. He certainly had that magic about him.”