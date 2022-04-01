A MAN has been jailed today (April 1) in York for 11 years after being found guilty of sexual assault and child cruelty offences against a boy.

Ashley Stephen Grime, 31, was sentenced at York Crown Court and has been made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was found guilty of eight offences at the end of last month following a trial.

Grime had denied committing three counts of sexual assault on a child aged under 13, four counts of child cruelty, and one count of witness intimidation.

The offences occurred in Scarborough and were reported to North Yorkshire Police in June 2020.

Detective Sergeant Laura Carroll, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the sensitive and complex investigation.

She said that witnesses and the victim himself had disclosed that he had been repeatedly sexually touched by the defendant.

He had also suffered a related injury which was bleeding and required medical treatment.

DS Carroll said: “The victim said Grime had told him not to tell anyone about the touching. Grime also tried to pass off the injury as an accident, saying it was possibly caused by a trouser zip or sharp-edged item of furniture.

“The investigation also uncovered evidence of child cruelty, including Grime being verbally abusive towards the child, making him watch a horror film and threatening physical abuse.

“This abhorrent behaviour has caused untold trauma to the poor boy and his loved ones. He and they have shown tremendous courage throughout the investigation and the intrusive and difficult trial at court.

“The victim can now hopefully move on with his life with the support, love and protection of his family.

“As for Grime, he has not shown a shred of remorse for what he has done.

“He’s rightly been sent to prison and he will be subject to strict public protection measures for the rest of his life.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Grime’s campaign of physical, sexual and emotional abuse against a child was horrific, and the bravery shown by this young boy in speaking out against his abuser cannot be understated.

“We hope the boy is receiving the support he needs and can take some solace knowing his abuser has faced justice. The NSPCC knows that childhood abuse can have devastating effects on young people which can last a lifetime. We urge anyone who has experienced abuse or who has concerns about the wellbeing of a child to speak out and seek help.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111. Adults can phone the NSPCC helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk