A FARMER nearly bled to death when an elderly book lover stabbed him twice and called him a “cat murderer”, York Crown Court heard.

Stephen Philip Lionel Harpin, 71, brooded all night over the accidental death of a pet that did not belong to him before going into the field where Trevor Coates was working, said Dan Cordey, prosecuting.

There he stabbed him in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife, severing an artery and breaking a rib.

Mr Coates, 66, needed emergency surgery lasting three hours and 40 minutes and is still, nine months later, unable to fully carry out personal and farming jobs, York Crown Court heard.

Harpin went to his home where he texted a friend about what he had done saying “probably I just missed murdering him” and that he was content with what he had done.

The friend asked if he was joking and got the reply “I don’t joke”.

Today Harpin, of Walmer Carr, Wigginton, is starting four years in jail after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting or being near Mr Coates indefinitely.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said he had had chronic depressive disorder for some years which had deteriorated due to not seeing doctors face to face during the pandemic.

In a victim personal statement, Mr Coates said: “My arm will never be the same again. I will never recover 100 per cent. I feel this has ruined my life.

“I am living in fear from day to day that the male who attacked me will come back and attack me again.”

Mr Cordey said Mr Coates “almost bled to death” but was given life-saving first aid by Gary Watkinson.

Other farmers had to do his work in the fields and with his animals as he recovered from his injuries.

Mr Cordey said Mr Coates was cutting grass in his hay field next to Harpin’s garden on July 16 when the 71-year-old screamed at him calling him a “cat murderer”.

Mr Coates’ tractor had accidentally run over the cat, who belonged to a woman neighbour of Harpin. The cat was still alive and was taken by Harpin and his wife to the vet where it was later put to sleep.

The farmer apologised for what had happened, but Harpin spent the next day and the following night texting a friend about what had happened.

Before 7am on Sunday July 18, Mr Coates was again working in his field when Harpin, carrying a knife and shears, confronted him.

Mr Parkin said Harpin very much regretted what he had done. He and his wife loved the cat which used to visit their garden.

In addition to his mental illness, he had run up £50,000 in debts which was causing problems and he was having to sell his books including first editions to pay off.