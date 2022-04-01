When Trevor Coates, 66, set out on his tractor for his 20-acre field at the back of Walmer Carr in Wigginton early on July 18, he had no idea he would end the day in hospital.

Two days earlier, he had been upset by a confrontation with Stephen Philip Lionel Harpin, 71, over an accident which had resulted in a cat being seriously injured.

He had no idea Harpin would be waiting for him in the field for a second confrontation that would nearly cost Mr Coates his life.

York Crown Court heard the injured cat had crawled through the fence at the back of Harpin's garden and he had taken it to the vet.

When told the next day the cat had been put to sleep, Harpin burst out "crying hysterically", York Crown Court heard.

A psychiatrist later assessed that he had had a breakdown.

Harpin brooded all night over the cat's death.

When Mr Coates arrived in the field before 7am on July 18, Harpin was out dealing with weeds on the edge of his garden with shears and a kitchen knife.

He later claimed he had taken the knife to cut nettles, but he actually used it on Mr Coates.

Mr Coates was working on his machinery when Harpin approached. The farmer asked him to leave and Harpin continued to walk towards him without speaking.

By this stage, Mr Coates was so concerned about the way Harpin was behaving, he got his phone out to take his photo.

The next thing he knew he had been stabbed and blood was spurting from his arm.

Harpin again came towards him but left after Mr Coates backed away.

The farmer was panicking, unable to stop the blood. He made for the nearby house of someone he knew and banged on the door.

At the time, he thought he had been attacked with the shears.

Gary Watkinson came to his aid with a tourniquet and tried to keep him awake as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

Paramedics and an ambulance arrived at 7.23am and he was rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, Harpin was back in his house where he had put the knife in the ground to preserve the blood on it.

He texted a friend saying he expected the police to arrive soon - and they did.

"I'm not going to deny it," he told them.

