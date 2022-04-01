A 102-YEAR-OLD resident was the guest of honour as a new-look grocery store reopened after being closed for nine months.

Jean Raine cut the ribbon to officially open Stamford Bridge community Co-op's new-look, larger, store following a £1.6 million programme of works and improvements.

The store in The Square, Stamford Bridge – re-launched on Thursday (March 31), and is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Opening between 6am-10pm every day, the store will provide 15 jobs.

Store Manager Martin Pickering said: “We have had a great response, and we a delighted that so many members of the community and local schools could join us on our special day. We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant programme of improvements including structural work and an extension of the store to better serve the community - it has a great new look and feel.

“I would also like to thank the Stamford Bridge Sports Association for their support and co-operation which enabled a pop-up shop to continue to serve the community with everyday essentials during the closure. We are looking for forward to welcoming the community back into their Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

On the day Jean was joined by members of the Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society, local pupils and pre-school children, representatives of the Sports Hall Association and Stamford Bridge Primary School Parents and Carers Together (PACT).

The store – which is now about 25 per cent larger than it was previously at more than 2,600 sq ft – also offers a Fairtrade coffee dispenser, bakery, hot food and an enhanced range of fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, ready meals and pizzas, free-from, vegan and plant-based products and, everyday essentials.

The store also includes a recycle unit for those ‘soft plastics’ which are unlikely to be collected by local councils, including: crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yoghurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.

A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme. Membership of the Co-op unlocks additional value through in-store offers, and sees Members rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes and community organisations, with those benefitting currently including: the Battle of Stanford Bridge Heritage Society; The Friends of Bugthorpe School and PACT.

Students who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also get a 10 per cent discount.