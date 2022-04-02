AN apartment in a landmark York building has gone on the market.

Apartment 101, at The Clock Tower in the Grade II listed former Terry’s chocolate factory site, on Bishopthorpe Road, is a stone's throw away from York's Knavesmire racecourse has good links to the city centre.

The property developer, P J Livesey, commissioned experts from clockmakers Smith of Derby, to bring the clock, which has not worked since 2005, back into working order.

The two-bedroom, two-floor apartment is on the market for £524,950.

As previously reported in The Press, Terry’s chocolate factory, built between 1924 and 1930, was converted into 163 one, two and three bed apartments in 2015 - of which the Clock Tower converted 21 earlier this year.

The entrance lobby is on the ground floor of the Clock Tower, restoring its public access since the factory finished its production of chocolate in 2005.

Anne Haggas, head of residential development sales at Savills in Yorkshire, said: "The Clock Tower is a magnificent building full of history adjacent to the renowned York Racecourse, which is being converted into 21 apartments.

"It is situated just a stone’s throw away from the popular cosmopolitan Bishopthorpe Road area of the city and not far from York’s city centre.

"We are seeing interest in this apartment, along with the others in the bespoke development, from a wide range of buyers from Yorkshire-based professionals through to downsizers and those from other parts of the country who are looking for a turnkey property.”

The living and dining area, complete with breakfast bar, of the property leads out onto the private balcony through double doors.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, however the property includes a family bathroom and a powder room.

The property comes with two parking bays.

