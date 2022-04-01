A CAR hit a tree in a serious collision in North Yorkshire - leaving 4 people in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision which took place a week ago on Thursday March 24, off Richmond Road, between Catterick and Richmond.
A dark-coloured Alfa Romeo was reported to have hit a tree after leaving the road at around 11.30pm.
All four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Three have since been treated and released, however one remains in a serious condition, police said.
A man in his 20s is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who saw the Alfa Romeo in the moments leading up to the collision, or has any other information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote incident number: 12220050274.
You can also email the officer in the case, DC 1073 Sarah Burton of the Major Collision Investigation Team, at Sarah.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk
