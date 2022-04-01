POLICE have issued a warning to drivers after snowfall has led to several crashes in York.
North Yorkshire Police say snow falling overnight and in to the morning rush hour has led to a number of crashes.
A police spokesman said: "We're hearing from our Force Control Room that collisions are being reported across York and North Yorkshire this morning.
"The snow and sleet may be making driving conditions difficult in some areas, particularly on rural roads.
"Please give yourselves plenty of extra time for your journeys, and drive to the conditions.
"Our Roads Policing Group and other police teams are out and about to keep people safe and the traffic moving."
