A COCAINE dealer who continued peddling drugs despite police repeatedly arresting him and raiding his house has been jailed.

Officers raided Connor Reece Harrison’s home three times in eight months, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

On each occasion they found drugs and evidence he had been dealing.

“He was effectively using this as an income stream,” she said.

On the first raid, police also found a machete and a Rolex watch in a box with a certificate.

Harrison, 24, of Doherty Walk, Foxwood, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it and three charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

“I am dealing with serious drug offences,” said Judge Simon Hickey as he jailed Harrison for four years.

He also confiscated the £670 total cash found during the raids.

For Harrison, Neal Kutte said: “It was to try and make ends meet in a situation where the family was having to use a food bank.”

Ms Morrison said at 4.30pm on January 22, 2020, police forced their way into Harrison’s family home where he told them he sold “weed”.

They found 40 wraps of cocaine as well as 81 wraps of cannabis, a phone, an iPad, £520 in cash, lists of names, two sets of scales, the Rolex and four other watches and a machete in a sheath.

Harrison declined to answer questions when interviewed and was released.

On February 25, police again forced Harrison’s door. This time, they found more cannabis, three more phones, another set of scales and £140 in cash.

Again he was arrested and refused to answer questions. Again he was released.

On August 7, police raided the house for a third time and for a third time found drugs.

In total they found 14.3g of cocaine and 93g of cannabis during the raids.

Messages on the phones indicated Harrison had been selling both drugs.

Mr Kutte said Harrison kept the machete as a wall ornament and the Rolex was a fake.

He lived with his mother, who had health problems and lived on benefits, and his older brother.

Harrison too lived on benefits since he had given up his job at a restaurant at the Vangarde Shopping Centre to help his mother.

He was already a cannabis user and decided to start cannabis dealing to raise money.

That led to him mixing with the “wrong” people to whom he owed money.

They had made him start cocaine dealing, the court heard.

The solicitor advocate claimed they had also threatened Harrison and were responsible for an arson attempt at Harrison’s home.

Harrison’s only previous contact with the courts had been a referral order in 2010 for shoplifting and he had not offended since August 2020.