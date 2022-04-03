A WOMAN in charge of the wellbeing of thousands of children in schools during the pandemic got a rather special reward for her hard work.

Rebecca McGuinn looks after the overall wellbeing of children right across a school trust based in York.

She attended a special reception at 10, Downing Street to applaud the work of individuals who had contributed most towards children in education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rebecca, Ebor Academy Trust’s safeguarding, behaviour and wellbeing lead, was one of about 100 school staff specially invited to the event from across England.

“Downing Street asked for nominations and Rebecca was the obvious choice,” said Ebor’s chief executive, Gail Brown.

“Rebecca is dedicated to her role and while there are a number of individuals who I could have put forward, it was Rebecca who led the teams that made a real difference to children’s lives during a very difficult time,” she said.

“Safeguarding and wellbeing is always key, but during the pandemic it was of paramount importance so as to provide reassurance, stability and comfort.”

Rebecca said: “I’m flattered Gail chose me but I feel I was only a small part in a huge effort to keep children safe in the pandemic.

"I was representing the hard work and commitment of safeguarding teams at all 24 of Ebor’s schools who prioritised wellbeing and provided help where it mattered,” she said.

“If anything, the pandemic heightened the status of safeguarding and wellbeing at our schools and I’m very proud of the staff who managed to set up check-ins with vulnerable children and families.”

Ebor’s innovative wellbeing programme was highlighted at an Education Select Committee meeting in Parliament during the public health crisis, as an example of best practice.

Speaking about her trip to London, Rebecca said: “Downing Street is very regal. It’s so much bigger than I thought it would be.

"There’s a real sense of history and it was a privilege, and really quite humbling, to be there.”

The one-and-a-half-hour visit included speeches from Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, and Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary.

Rebecca managed to have a conversation with Mr Zahawi and invited him to come to Ebor to see the safeguarding work going on in its schools.

She said: “He was very interested to hear about our work and I know our children would be thrilled to see such a high-powered member of the government."

On leaving the famous address, Rebecca saw and took a photo of Larry the Downing Street cat before heading home.

Ebor, which has its headquarters in York has seven schools in the city and 17 in Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.