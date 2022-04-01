A YORK resident has purchased a painting of the Ukraine rally in York for £500 - all of which will be donated to a local charity.
Paul Martin, who lives in the city, has bought the artwork of the rally in York, with all proceeds £500 going to York City of Sanctuary, which supports refugees arriving from Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February.
The painting of the rally, which took place in early March, is oil on canvas created by York-based artist, Don Lodge.
It was presented to Mr Martin at the Pyramid Gallery in York by owner, Terry Brett.
During the rally for Ukraine, people gathered in St Helen’s Square to show their support for the people effected by the crisis after the invasion.
The pictures which can be seen on the walls at the gallery are the current exhibition 'Unearthed' by York artist, Danny Barbour - which ends on April 24.
