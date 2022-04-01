Aldi is looking to hire 348 people to work in stores across Yorkshire in 2022.
The supermarket giant is searching for people with all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries up to £63,245.
This includes full-time positions such as store assistant and store management apprentice, all the way up to deputy manager.
Harrogate, Scarborough and Maltby are among the stores included in Aldi's latest recruitment drive.
It comes amid a nationwide expansion across Aldi’s stores with plans to advertise more than 2,000 new jobs.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.
“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Yorkshire.
“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”
Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally and £11.55 within the M25.
Aldi promises other perks, including paid breaks which, for the average store colleague, adds up to £750 a year.
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can apply via the Aldi Recruitment website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.