ROADS are treacherous this morning after further snow showers fell overnight in York and North Yorkshire.
This county council webcam image shows a motorist crossing the North York Moors on the A169 at the Hole of Horcum a time 6.30 am.
In York, a Met Office yellow warning for icy roads and pavements following overnight snow showers is in place until 10am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.