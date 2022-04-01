EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of a caravan on fire on a major road.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that two Northallerton crews and a fire engine from Thirsk were called out after reports of a 40 foot static caravan on fire in a layby on the A19 Southbound carriageway near Thimbleby last night (March 31).

A spokesman for the service said they used hoses to put the fire out and to prevent spread to adjacent properties.