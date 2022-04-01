A WARNING has gone out to teenagers and their parents after a series of incidents on train lines.

British Transport Police is clamping down on anti-social behaviour after a series of incidents involving trespassing and even where staff have been assaulted.

They say that over the past few months incidents at both Cottingham and Beverley stations have escalated from trespass and obstructing trains leaving the station, to more serious incidents where staff members have been intimidated and assaulted.

Increased patrols are taking place in the area, including plain clothes officers.

PC Dan Smith said: “The safety of rail staff as well as passengers is our priority which is why we are increasing resources in the area.

“Rail staff are there to do a job and help ensure the safe and efficient running of the railway – any abuse directed at them is a crime and will be dealt with as such, regardless of the age of the offender.

“Incidents of anti-social behaviour and obstructing trains, preventing them from continuing their journey, are a major concern and will not be tolerated.

“Trespassing on the railway is dicing with death. Every year we deal with hundreds of incidents that often have tragic consequences. Obstructing trains is unfathomably stupid and incredibly dangerous. I urge parents to check where their teenagers are and remind them of the potential consequences and obvious dangers of hanging around near railway lines.”

Officers continue to visit schools in the area to warn pupils of the consequences of anti social behaviour and the dangers of trespassing on the railway.

To report a crime on the railway text 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Always ring 999 in an emergency.

British Transport Police and Network Rail run a hard-hitting safety campaign, You Vs Train, which highlights the devastating consequences that trespassing on the railway can have.

Find out more at youvstrain.co.uk.