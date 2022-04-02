If you're looking for some lovely walks to do this weekend or want some summer activity inspiration, look no further.

Which? has released a survey ranking various walks in the UK based on scenery, accessibility, wildlife, facilities, places of interest and more.

Topping the list is the beautiful Malham Cove and Gordale Scar in Yorkshire.

Visitors were impressed by the cove’s amphitheatre-shaped cliffs which lead up to a limestone pavement, where a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed.

Its second striking geological feature, Gordale Scar, is a narrow ravine enclosed by sheer walls 100 metres high.

The 7.5-mile walk scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest. It was rated four out of five for difficulty - where one is easy and five is suitable for experienced walkers only - meaning it is a route for more regular ramblers.

Next on the list are Botallack Mine Walk and Lizard Peninsula Circuit, both in Cornwall.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel said: “The UK has an amazing variety of walks and with its magical connection, the most popular route in our survey was a worthy winner.

“From breathtaking rolling hills and lake loops to historic hikes, clifftop paths and the shingle beaches below, there is a route for every taste or occasion.”

(Which?)

Best walks in Yorkshire according to Which?

These are the Yorkshire walks listed in the top 50 in the UK, along with their overall position and score.

1. Malham Cove and Goredale Scar - 89%

6. Grosmont to Goathland - 86%

13. Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay - 85%

48. Brimham Rocks Circuit - 71%