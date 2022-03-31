AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a young man in a crash near York earlier this month.

The inquest heard that Samuel Ronald Gibson, a waiter, who was born in York but lived in Harrogate, died on March 13, aged 24.

His car was found in a ditch at the side of the A59 at Poppleton and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.