AN INQUEST has opened into the death of a young man in a crash near York earlier this month.
The inquest heard that Samuel Ronald Gibson, a waiter, who was born in York but lived in Harrogate, died on March 13, aged 24.
His car was found in a ditch at the side of the A59 at Poppleton and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The inquest was adjourned to a later date.
