MASKED burglars have carried out eight raids in York and Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating eight burglaries and several attempted break-ins which took place in the YO8 postcode area of York and the LS25 postcode area of Leeds earlier this year.

The force has released CCTV footage of several people outside a property in the daytime with their faces covered who they believe have important information to assist in their investigation.

Photograph of those police would like to speak to to assist in the investigation Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police are hoping that something may stand out to someone, such as an item of clothing worn by the burglars, or other identifying features, that may lead to them being recognised.

A police spokesman said: "These are serious crimes which have left families in our region devastated and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice."

If you have any information that could help to identify them, please email matthew.wood@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Matthew Wood and please quote reference number 12220003310 when passing on information

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.