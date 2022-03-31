A DRIVER who broke the law at a level crossing, a banned driver and a drug driver were among those sentenced by North Yorkshire magistrates recently.
Grant Stuart Robert Dowson admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance at Cayton near Scarborough on September 17. The 31-year-old of Rutland Street, Filey, was given a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 100 hours’ unpaid work. He was banned from driving for a further 12 months and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Glen Southward pleaded guilty to careless driving at the level crossing on Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton, on September 17. The 51-year-old of Park Close, Melbourne, East Yorkshire, was fined £250 with a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
Jonathan David Nettleton was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge after he admitted cocaine driving and cannabis driving in Knaresborough on November 28. The 33-year-old of Birch Grove, Harrogate, also admitted failure to comply with a suspended prison sentence imposed for earlier offences of driving whilst disqualified and cocaine driving at the time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.