A TREASURED York gem is reopening to the public again this weekend.

From Saturday (April 2), Treasurer's House, the National Trust property tucked away behind York Minster will open for 2022. Tours are returning for visitors to explore the historic house; the garden and café are free to enjoy.

Built on the site of the former Treasury to the Minster, hence its name, the house was resurrected from three separate buildings, into one handsome property. Join a group for a special guided tour of this impressive yet unusual townhouse.

Pre-booking via the website is recommended to guarantee your preferred day and time as numbers are limited or drop in to see the team for the next available space.

A ‘by appointment experience’ is something Frank Green, who donated the house to the National Trust, would have applauded. As you journey through the house, you will learn more about its Mr Green, it's former owner, a19th century Yorkshire industrialist, and his special gift. His was the first house, complete with all its contents, to be gifted to the charity in 1930.

Mr Green was the intrepid traveller who saved the house and the building visitors can walk round from tomorrow was restored when he bought three separate properties in 1897.

With his wealth and passion for history and antiques, Mr Green set about transforming them into one magnificent show-home for his extensive collection.

From the moulded blown-glass chandelier that shimmers above the William and Mary staircase, the opulent Blue Drawing Room recreated with the Palace of Versailles in Paris in mind, to the glorious detail on the ivory veneer and sandalwood toilet set from Southern India – they all have fascinating stories to tell, chat to the friendly volunteers during your visit.

The city garden has won Gold in Yorkshire in Bloom on many occasions and offers unrivalled views of the Minster. Relax for a time ahead of your tour or watch the seasons pass as daffodils change to tulips and alliums and the wisteria opens along the house.

The café is now open again, and visitors don’t need to buy a ticket to the house to head downstairs for a light lunch or pause with a cuppa and cake.

By visiting, donating, and buying from the café, supporters are contributing to the conservation work of the National Trust to help the charity care for special places like Treasurer’s House now, and for future generations.

‘By appointment’ tours last around one hour and run every 15 minutes, Saturday – Tuesday 11am – 4pm. They are free to National Trust members and under-fives.

For further details call 01904 624247.